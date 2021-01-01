Dorata 100% Cotton Argyle Single Shower Curtain
Description
Water Resistant MicrofiberFeatures:The exquisite floral design adds freshness and vitality to your bathroom. Jubilant uses advanced embroidered workmanship to form a bumpy pattern that is solid, three-dimensional, and vigorous, bringing a different sense of sophistication.The floral shower curtain is made of water-resistant breathable microfiber fabric, eco-friendly and smooth for long-lasting use. It dries quickly for maximum comfort and provides privacy to let you enjoy the bath at ease.One floral embroidered shower curtain is in the package, which measures 70 by 72 inches. Our 12 durable buttonholes design makes the curtain easy to install and hang up.The decorative floral embroidered pattern on a solid white base combines with the modern and rustic styles, suitable for all bathroom decors for your chosen family, apartment, hotel, camping, dormitory, and so on.Machine washable in cold water and don't bleach. Gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Cool iron if needed.Product Type: Shower CurtainColor: TanMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower CurtainPieces Included: NoWater Repellent: YesTheme: No ThemePattern: ArgyleWeighted Hem: YesNumber of Hook Holes: 12Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Liner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: NoReversible: YesSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: SolidWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine washable in cold water and don't bleach. Gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Cool iron if needed.Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAHookless: YesDS Metallic: IronDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: TAA Compliant: NoNFPA 701 Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: YesEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: