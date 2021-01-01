From seed design
Dora P12 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Seed Design - Color: Clear - Finish: Copper - (SLD-1010P12-CPR)
Advertisement
The Dora P12 Multi-Light Pendant Light is oh so chic and absolutely beautiful. The inspiration for this stunning pendant light came from Seed's young up and coming designer Ting, and her childhood. She wanted a fun, versatile and interactive collection. This stunning multipoint pendant light can be customized in many different hanging configurations, whatever your heart desires. SEED Design, founded in 1991, is a lighting company based in Taipei with a U.S. subsidiary in Washington state. Their modern and contemporary lighting emphasize elegant simplicity and timeless forms. From the smooth, clean lines of the Dobi Table Lamp to the intriguing wood and steel combination of the Mumu LED Linear Suspension Pendant Light, SEED Designs pieces are eye-catching and demonstrate high quality design. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear. Finish: Copper