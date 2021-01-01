From personalized planet
Personalized Planet Door Mats - 'Welcome Friends & Family' Personalized Indoor/Outdoor Doormat
Advertisement
'Welcome Friends & Family' Personalized Indoor/Outdoor Doormat. Welcome guests in personalized style with this doormat featuring an elegant script over a gray faux wood background. The non-skid backing prevents slips and skids. Personalization note:Included text: "Welcome friends & family"Personalize the bottom line with name of your choosing. Note: The is not automatically included.Product notes:Rubber border not includedFull graphic text: Welcome friends and family (personalized text)27" W x 18" H x 0.13" D0.13'' thickPolyester surface fabric / non-skid rubber backingShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.