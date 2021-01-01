From ebern designs
Door Mats Go Away 30 in. x 18 in. Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
Features:Technique: TuftedCollection: Door MatsProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: CoirMaterial Details: Natural coirBacking Material: PlasticBacking Material Details: PVCBorder: NoBorder Color: Border Material: Resistance Type: Mildew ResistantAll Weather: YesLocation: OutdoorText: FunnyPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTheme: FunnyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: BrownConstruction Type: Machine madeNon-Slip Backing: NoCleaning Method: Sweep / VacuumProduct Care: Shake to release dirt and vacuumLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaCollegiate/Professional: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.9Overall Width: 18Overall Length: 30Overall Product Weight: 5Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturing defects Eg: wrong pattern, wrong size etc. Shedding is not a defect and not a cause for return. Printed matter will fade if exposed to weather elements. Best to place in a protected area to prolong print.