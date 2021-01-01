Personalized Planet Door Mats - 'Enter If You Dare' Personalized Doormat

'Enter If You Dare' Personalized Doormat. Instantly add Halloween cheer to your home decor with this spirited doormat that can be quickly rinsed with a hose for an easy clean and is functional enough for both indoor and outdoor use. Rubber border not includedFull graphic text: Enter if you dare (personalized name)27" W x 18" H x 0.13" D0.13'' thickPolyester surface fabric / non-skid rubber backingImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.