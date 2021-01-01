From eve
Eve Door & Window Wireless Contact Sensor - 3 P ack
Advertisement
Know the status of your door or window. Unassuming and a breeze to install, Eve door and window contact sensors fuse convenience with everyday peace of mind. That all important door, window, cabinet, or safety gate? Don't roam your home to confirm it's shut -- just connect with Siri or consult your device. You can also view detailed records about your home and know at a glance what happened any day, month, or year. From Eve.