From red barrel studio
Doodle 10' L x 24" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Peel and Stick WallpaperFeatures:Removable WallpaperSelf Adhesive wallpaperTemporary WallpaperProduct Type: RollPattern: FloralLife Stage: Theme: Flowers & plantsTexture: SmoothColor: Brown, Red and GreenFinish: MattePrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Self-adhesiveNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: StraightRemoval Type: PeelableWashable: YesPaintable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: NoSample Part Number: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 10Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Design Repeat: 24Square Footage per Unit: 20Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: