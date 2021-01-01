Pink Glazed Donut & Sprinkles Humor Donut Squad-Pink Glazed Doughnut Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Donut Squad - Pink Glazed Doughnut Lover Gift is perfect for any food lover who loves to eat glazed or sweetened cake with hole. Awesome on a doughnut-themed Birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas party! If you like to show how much you love donuts, this is the perfect present for you to spread love while eating foods with hole on Christmas and Birthday. Great gift for donut lover, sweets & dessert fanatic. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only