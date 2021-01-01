Inspirational And Positive Quotes Don't Let Idiots Ruin Your Day Inspirational Optimist Quote Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny and positive quote. Great for optimistic people that look for the good things in life. Quotes for people that love to be inspired. Don't let dumb or stupid people bother you learn to ignore them. Inspirational quote lovers gift idea. If you love motivational phrases or sayings this is for you. Think of people that like positive energy in their life. Gift idea for men, women, boys, and girls that like to be happy. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only