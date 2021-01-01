Mosquito Humor Quote - DressedForDuty Don't Let Him Stick Business Funny Mosquito Day Bites Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for hilarious stuff for mosquito fans, malaria warriors, fighters, or survivors in your family or friends who have a good sense of humor? If yes, this fun quote saying is perfect for you. Know someone who hates mosquitos, loves funny sarcastic sayings, quotes, puns, memes, or jokes? If yes, this novelty graphic art design "Don't Let Him Stick Business Funny Mosquito Day Bites" is great humorous for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only