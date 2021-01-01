Don't Let Friends Scrapbook Alone Funny Scrapbooking Gifts T-Shirt

Friends Don't Let Friends Scrapbook Alone Funny Scrapbooking Clothing Gifts. Funny statement clothes for scrapbooker and crafter showing scrapbooking supplies, stickers, pens, scissors, adhesive tape or glue. Cute graphic apparel for men, women, kids, boys, girls, youth who love arts and crafts or crafting memorabilia, photographs and journals. This also makes perfect Birthday gift, Christmas gift or Mother's Day gift idea for scrapbookers and crafters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem