Don't Judge My Journey Until You've Walked My Path T-Shirt

This gastric bypass surgery shirt makes an excellent item for people who have undergone gastric stomach surgery, straight outta surgery, but were saved by a fantastic doctor! Wear gastric surgery journey tshirt proudly to the clinic or hospital! Make a perfect bariatric surgery recovery t shirt apparel for dad, mom, grandma, grandpa, aunt, uncle, or friend who had has an operation or a stomach surgery. You never know how strong you are until you survive gastric stomach surgery! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem