From mustache daddy grandpa dad papa facial hair collec
Don't Hurt Me Because I'm Beardiful Father's Day Celebration Tote Bag
Advertisement
Look amazingly awesome in this funny "Touch My Beard And tell Me I'm Pretty" tee. Proud dad that has a beard, mustache and is a patriotic american citizen ? If you are then you found the unique father's day top for you to wear on family gathering. Be sweet to your father or grandfather by buying them this! Great appreciation top for your favorite uncle in a family dinner. Get this to surprise your husband on father's day to show your love and support to the one and only hero on your family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.