This pillow is part of the Donny Osmond Home Collection. Distressed center panel showing as a stripe in shades of gray comprise the central stripe. Blocks of printed dots in a coordinating gray show as a soft subtle stripe with diamond patterning along those accented stripe edges. Knife edged, this pillow features delightfully fun tasseling that embellishes two of the pillow’s knife edges. This same beautifully soft recycled cotton canvas is featured as a solid for this pillow’s back. It also has a hidden zippered closure for ease of fill. Rizzy Home Donny Osmond 20-in x 20-in Off White and Charcoal 100% Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow in Gray | DFPT16952GYNT2020