Donna Mini Pendant Light by Pholc - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (960115)

Inspired by the chic fabrics used in high fashion, the Donna Mini Pendant Light by Pholc is artfully crafted from thin, light aluminum to achieve its soft appearance. Created by Stockholm-based designers Nina Jobs and Stina Sandwall, the challenge of creating a refined piece that looks like a pleated textile from hard materials has resulted in a simple yet sophisticated addition to spaces that shapes a lovely layer of downlight while making a quiet statement. With dozens of contemporary lighting models to choose from, Pholcs collections feature a diverse range of light fixtures from pendants with a mid-century modern aesthetic mixed with matte aluminum shades, to floor lamps with fluid lines and LED light sources. In addition to minimalist and ultra modern pendant lighting, Pholc is also known for its contemporary collections that feature a range of fixtures including linear suspensions and table lamps that represent the brands commitment to delving high quality, modern fixtures. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Black Ink