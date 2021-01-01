retrofete Donna Coat in Tan. - size L (also in M, XS) retrofete Donna Coat in Tan. - size L (also in M, XS) Self: 100% leatherLining: 100% modal. Made in India. Professional leather clean only. Front zipper closure with detachable waist tie. Front slip pockets. Front and back leather braiding detail. Adjustable buckle closures at cuff. Suede fabric. ROFR-WO42. FW21-3969. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.