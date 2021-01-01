From sanuk
Sanuk Donna Boho
Slip into your new casual shoe with the Sanuk Donna Boho. Stylish patterning and soft materials will make you melt into the comfort. Soft textile and cotton upper with moccasin detail and exposed gore. Canvas lining and sterile, EVA insole for comfort and support. Textile and rubber outsole provides grip and stability. Sanuk woven tag stitched to upper. Upper: 65% GRS certified RPET, 35% cotton. Outsole: 47% recycled EVA foam, 47% virgin rubber, 6% straw. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.