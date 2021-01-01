From sanuk
Sanuk Donna Boho Black/White 6 B (M)
Advertisement
65% Globally Recycled Standard (GRS) Certified Recycled Polyester (RPET), 35% cotton upper ; tribal weave; exposed gore; moc-toe detailing; 100% cotton canvas lining EVA footbed; fresh additive; EVA midsole 47% recycled EVA foam, 6% straw & 47% virgin rubber outsole; Happy U tread 100% Globally Recycled Standard (GRS) Certified Recycled Polyester (RPET) Sanuk Flag Woven Label; packable Sustainability Initiative(s): Recycled materials, Vegan