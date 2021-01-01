From ron white

RON WHITE Donatella Leather Slingback Sandal, Size 6.5-7Us / 37Eu in Onyx at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Donatella peep toe sandal is a hand burnished antiqued nappa leather must-have. Sizing: True to size. Whole sizing only; for half sizes, size up. Sizing is European: Reference size chart for conversion. . Peep toe. Ruched vamp. Antiqued nappa leather upper. Slingback strap with adjustable buckle closure. Lightly cushioned footbed. Topstitched trim. Slingback. Stacked block heel. Ron's Unique Pillow Construction which combines ultra-soft uppers and superior midsole cushioning. Approx. 2" heel. Made in Italy Antiqued nappa leather upper, rubber sole

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com