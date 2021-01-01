Bover Domita Table lamp - Color: Wood tones - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
Inspired by the domes of the Renaissance and the Italian skyline, the Domita Table Lamp by Bover has a beautiful geodesic form that plays with light and shadow. Created by Italian designers Benedetta Tagliabue EMBT and Joana Bover, this handmade artistic light sculpture was influenced by both their interest in architectural history. Converging pieces of small wooden fragments are sewn one by one to form the curved silhouette of this table lamp. Casting shadows on the surface on which it sits, a smooth handle detail rises from the center for a poetic touch. Shape: Conical. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Natural Wood