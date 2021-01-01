From bover
Domita Suspended Multi Light Pendant Light by Bover - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (25832200114U)
The animated design of the Domita Suspended Multi Light Pendant Light from Bover elevates its space with wonder and light. Its a piece that takes the love of form from Joana Boyers work and the sense of movement and fluidity in architect Benedetta Tagliabue EMBTs constructions. 100s of individual wooden slates are cut, connected, then intertwined by hand to produce each composition. Its a piece that feels dynamic and lively, with slim segments waving from top to bottom in an abstracted dome form. Giving the piece depth with silhouetted shape are diagonally oriented segments that interlock with sheer precision and craftsmanship. A clean glow funnels down the piece from a metal housing, creating a show of layered shapes and crisp contours. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Conical. Color: Brown. Finish: Brown