Dominy 1-Light Single Bell Pendant

Add a touch of elegance to your living space with this pendant light. Made with glass, this mini pendant light ensures functionality and reliable use. You can use this fantastic mini pendant light in your bedroom or study. Sleek and stylish, this beautiful mini pendant light accommodates a 100 watts bulb and brightens up the room like no other. The lampshade features an elegant white color, while the frame material is available in multiple finishes, which you can choose from to match your decor. This pendant light is a wonderful addition to your living space. This mini pendant lampshade can be wiped with a clean dry cloth. Finish: Aged Bronze