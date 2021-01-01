From august grove
Dominic Resin Patio Rocking Chair
Advertisement
Groom your patio settings with this gorgeous Resin Patio Rocking Chair. Give your patio a contemporary appeal with this graceful rocker chair. Combine this stylish rocking chair with a modern center table for a stunning setup. It’s a simple yet captivating design, will be appreciated by all onlookers. This Resin Patio Rocking Chair is made from premium-quality woven resin wicker. Its exquisite powder-coated finish protects the rocker in all weather conditions. The chic rocking chair is available in many different color finishes. Select the one that matches your home style the best. The chair has a sturdy steel frame for maximum balance and durability. It is UV resistant in order to ensure that its appearance does not get damaged even if exposed to direct sunlight. This elegant water-resistant chair is an ideal option to enjoy the warm sun during winters in your garden area. This Resin Patio Rocking Chair is easy to care for. Dust it with a wet soft cloth for keeping dirt away. Color: Antique Black