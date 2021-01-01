Domestic Broderick Natural Fabric Lonsdale Living Room Set

Advertisement
Part Of Domestic Collection From SunpanCrafted From Recycled Post Consumer Plastic BottlesBroderick Natural Fabric FinishBlack Steel FinishFabric Content: 67% Polyester, 33% Repreve PolyesterUpholstered in Broderick Natural FabricBench style seat with double cushioned armrestsFiber Filled Back PillowsBlack Steel LegExtra thick 1.12" kiln dried solid alder wood frame2lbs density foam seatBaffled fibre back cushionsFully padded frameSinuous seat springs and webbing backsMaximum Weight Capacity: 450lbs.Maximum Weight Capacity: 300lbs..Make an earth-conscious decision while browsing the DOMESTIC by SUNPAN collection. An incredibly comfortable sofa from our DOMESTIC collection. Features a bench style seat with double cushioned armrests for added comfort and dimension. Stocked in broderick charcoal and natural performance fabric. Coordinating armchair also available. Broderick performance fabric is made with 33% REPREVE Polyester; it is moisture repellant, stain resistant and easy to clean. REPREVE polyester is a high-quality yarn made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.