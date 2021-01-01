From cb2
Domes Black Marble Table Lamp
Studious gets stylish. Mermelada Estudio updated the classic library table lamp in a sleek monochromatic mix of black marble and textured metal shades. Proof that old ideas can be modernized with a few simple tweaks to color and design. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Black marquina marble base -Natural marble stone; color and veining will vary -Each will be unique -Textured matte black iron shades -Accommodates two 60W max incandescent bulbs not included or 9W LED bulbs included -Dust with a dry, soft cloth -UL-listed learn more -ImportedNote: This item is manufactured in compliance with U.S. standards. If you are purchasing this item for use outside of the U.S. or Canada, use only with the appropriate outlet adaptor and voltage converter for your country. Do not plug into an electrical outlet higher than 110-120V as this could result in fire and/or injury.