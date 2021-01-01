Dome Metallic Planters, Set Of 2

Add gilded shine and contemporary style to your space with this pair of metallic gold planters in gold metal stands. Solid iron construction means lightweight, durable, and safe from the elements when placed outside. Deep, round planter bodies will beautifully display an array of plants and the extra height from the elevated bases let your vines flow freely. Neutral yet stunning metallic gold finishes complement any pattern or color palette with a posh touch. Perfect to display in contemporary-inspired living room, bedroom, office, or even outdoor spaces like patio or garden. Rubber pads on the base provide stability, while protecting furniture and tabletops from scratches.