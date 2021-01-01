From alexandre vauthier
Alexandre Vauthier Dolman Mini Dress in Black
Alexandre Vauthier Dolman Mini Dress in Black 92% viscose 8% elastan. Made in Bulgaria. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Padded shoulders. Dolman sleeves. Stretch fit. ALEF-WD171. 212DR1470. About the designer: The French haute couture designer, Alexandre Vauthier, launched his brand in 2009 after extensive work experience with renowned designers Thierry Mugler and Jean-Paul Gaultier. Vauthier aims to achieve precision, rigor and radical cuts through a style inspired by his French culture and Anglo-Saxon influences. Alexandre Vauthier exudes a rich aesthetic of glam rock meets fierce seduction.