Gold-tone stainless steel case with a green leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Silver and green (crystal-set) dial with luminous gold-tone alpha-style shape hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dolly Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Bertha Dolly Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch BTHBS1004.