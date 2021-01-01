From rapidlash
($50 Value) RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum 3ml/0.1 oz
Get thicker, stronger, healthier lashes with RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum. This special serum promotes eyelash growth with a powerful, proprietary blend of ingredients, for lashes that are visibly thicker in as little as four weeks. RapidLash eyelash serum features a proprietary Hexatein1 complex infused with peptides and vitamins to nourish and fortify hair. A special fine-point brush makes it easy to apply along the upper and lower lash lines. The eyelash hair growth serum can be used alone or under mascara for easy, continuous use. Choose from a single tube or a convenient two-pack.