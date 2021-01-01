Stainless steel case with a grey leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Longines calibre L176 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case dimensions: 23 mm x 37 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Dolcevita Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: L5.512.4.87.3. Longines DolceVita Quartz Diamond Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch L5.512.4.87.3.