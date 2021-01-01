From longines
Longines DolceVita Ladies Watch L5.255.8.71.0
18kt pink gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel. White dial with blue hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. One - small second subdial. Longines Calibre L178 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Case size: 20.50 mm x 32.00 mm. Rectangle case shape. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines DolceVita Ladies Watch L5.255.8.71.0.