Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt rose gold links. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with blue sword-shaped hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial above the 6 o'clock position. Longines calibre L178 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case dimensions: 32 mm x 20.5 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Dolcevita Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Dolce Vita Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch L52555877.