Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Gift Set
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Gift Set. Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum is a delicious flower blossoming in a garden where simple pleasures and spontaneity set the beat for a joyful dance during a lazy yet groovy afternoon. With Dolce Garden, the frangipani blossom joins the delightful bouquet of the Dolce family. A joyful, solar aura blending citrus and cream. An exquisite balance of freshness and sweetness, the scents of a blooming garden. To express the playful femininity of Dolce Garden, the unique designed bottle, the fragrance, and flower cap take on a pastel pink portraying the innate delicatessen of flowers in bloom. • Top Notes: Mandarin, Magnolia Accord, Neroli • Heart Notes: Frangipani Flower Accord, coconut Essence, Ylang Ylang • Base Notes: Vanilla Absolute, Almond Milk Accord, Sandalwood Accord • Fragrance Family: Floriental Gourmand • Contents: Dolce Garden 2.5 oz EDP, 3.3 oz BL, TS • Value: $177