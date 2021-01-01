From dolce & gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Gabbana Light Blue Ladies Gift Set 3.3oz Spray 2.5oz Body Cream

Description

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Ladies Gift Set - 3.3oz Eau de Toilette Spray and 2.5oz Body Cream What It Is Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue was designed with inspiration from the Mediterranean sea. A place which is a perfect spot for romance and love.  What You Get 3.3 oz. Light Blue Eau de Toilette Spray 2.5 oz. Light Blue Body Cream What It Does Light Blue is a breezy freshness captured in a clean and simple bottle.  The floral heart notes are pleasant, and the musk, amber and woodsy notes feel sultry and haunting. How to Use Remember ladies, a little goes a long way with this absolutely charming fragrance.

