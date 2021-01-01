From restaurantware
Restaurantware Dojo Bamboo Whisk
Ensure every cup of matcha is perfectly frothy and lump-free with this bamboo matcha whisk. Designed to make it easy to achieve an expertly whisked cup of matcha, this authentic Japanese matcha tea whisk is a must-have addition for any coffee shop, cafe, or tea enthusiast. Simply add your favorite matcha powder and hot water to a small bowl and use the whisk to briskly trace a "W" shape into the mixture until light, airy, and delicious. Crafted from renewable all-natural bamboo, this matcha green tea whisk is incredibly durable and heat-resistant. Care instructions: Rinse with cold water and gently rub the tines to remove any residual powder. Gently pat the whisk dry and place tine-side down on a clean surface to finish drying before returning to the plastic case.