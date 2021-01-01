From elite global solutions
Doheny Irregular Beach Design 6" Melamine Bread Plate
Advertisement
Irregular Round Plate, 5 7/8" dia. x 5/8" h., Doheny, Beach Design. The perfect combination of warm sandy hues and deep blue accents. Irregular, glossy dinnerware perfect for any dining occasion. Premium and Heavyweight Melamine. Commercial and Residential Dishwasher Safe. Reusable Melamine Dinnerware is Shatter Proof and Chip Resistant.Features:The perfect combination of warm sandy hues and deep blue accentsIrregular, glossy dinnerware perfect for any dining occasionPremium and Heavyweight MelamineCommercial and Residential Dishwasher SafeReusable melamine dinnerware is shatterproof and chip resistantPlate Type: Bread and Butter PlateSet Size: 6Primary Material: MelamineColor: GrayShape: RoundPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorRim: NoRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Farmhouse / CountryProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Microwave Safe: NoPTFE Free: YesFunction: CasualPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: YesBPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : FDA Approved: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 5.88Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 0.63Individual Plate Weight: 3.84Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: