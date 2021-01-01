Fatboy doggielounge stonewashed - Color: Blue (DSMSTW-BLU)

The Doggie Lounge Stonewashed offers a soft, cozy spot for your pet to relax and unwind. But don't let the stonewashed fabric fool you, the Doggie Lounge is sturdy enough to handle all their shakes, sits and rolls. Featuring a 100% cotton removable cover and a nylon inner filled bag, your dog can lounge on one of ten natural colors. Available in two sizes, the Doggie Lounge Stonewashed can accommodate any size dog in modern comfort. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Blue.