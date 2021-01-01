Dog Cloths Puppy Doggie Pet Animal Lover Gifts Doggie Dog Funny Puppy Pet Animal Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Show your love for dogs and puppies by getting this here doggy doggie apparel! Perfect for your pet lover dad, wife, husband, uncle, auntie, boyfriend, girlfriend, or best-friend for christmas, birthday, father's day or mother's day Get this here doggy doggie apparel as a gift for dog-father or dog mom! It's a great present for men, women, kids, or youth that loves their fur babies! If you love paw print or snuggle of doggies, then this is for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only