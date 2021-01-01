Pet Dog Cat Horse Veterinary Dog True Love 0617 Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Most popular pets are Dogs, Cats and Horses; Others are rabbits; ferrets; pigs; gerbils, hamsters, and guinea pigs; avian pets, like parrots, passerines or fowls; reptile pets, like turtles, or aquatic pets, such as fish, freshwater and saltwater. social interaction pets, often used as therapy animals, children in hospitals, nursing homes with leash and dog collar, like pocket pets. Equine, equestrian, bovine group are larger require a saddle, training grooming and veterinary care. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only