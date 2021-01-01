From chew king
Chew King Dog Toy Large Chew King (2-Pack)
Advertisement
Dogs are our most loyal friends, so it’s only fitting to treat them like royalty every now and then. Which is why the Large Chew King dog toy 2-pack is made using only pet-safe, thoroughly tested, natural rubber. Unlike synthetic treat toys, they have no chemical smell. And while the rubber is all-natural, it’s also quite durable and stands up tough chewing while still retaining its shape. With the right size and chew level, it can outlast even your super chomper’s most vigorous play. Plus they’re great for treats and rewards, too. When you need to make mealtime more entertaining, the Large size holds up to 3/8 cups of kibble, and has a safety air vent built-in to protect your pup and keep happy tongues from getting stuck. Or put a treat inside one, cover it with peanut butter, let the Chew King toy chill in the freezer for at least an hour, and presto: you have an irresistible reward ready whenever you need it. They’re convenient, fun and all-natural. Treat your dog to one today and you just might say, “Hail to the King!”