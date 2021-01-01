From dermapaw
Dermapaw Dog Skin & Paw Treatment, 2.3-oz jar
Give your dog relief with the Dermapaw Dog Skin & Paw Treatment. Created by real, loving dog owners to give their pup an effective solution, this treatment helps itchy paws feel better and more comfortable so that your dog can stop licking them—for totally snuggable, itch-free paws day or night. It’s made with natural ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, emu oil and beeswax, so it’s actually safe enough to lick and won’t sting eyes or sensitive skin, including even the most delicate areas. Putting it on is easy—just gently rub on itchy skin and paws whenever your pal needs it. Because nobody wants to see their pooch feeling uncomfortable, turn to the treatment that works for good.