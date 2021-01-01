Anavia Dog Paw Essential Oil Diffuser Crystal Necklace Aromatherapy Gift Set - Silver Necklace & Tea Tree Oil

This stainless steel aromatherapy diffuser necklace features a dog paw pattern and encrusted rhinestones all around the locket necklace. An irresistible gift for all aromatherapy enthusiasts, jewelry lovers, or holiday shoppers. This gift set makes it easy for anyone to experience the benefits of aromatherapy jewelry. Our essential oil necklace comes with a standard 22" cable chain with lobster clasp, bottle of essential oil, instruction card, and an Anavia Signature Gift Box. This gift set makes the perfect gift for the holiday season and introducing friends and family to the benefits of aromatherapy jewelry. Our stainless steel oil diffuser necklace are beautifully crafted out of high-quality stainless steel that are specially designed with ventilated holes to lightly diffuse your favorite essential oil, perfume, or aroma. Each set of felt pads come with 12 multi-colored reusable, washable, and highly absorbent synthetic felt refill pads.