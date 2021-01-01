From border collie dog lover gifts
Dog Lover Border Collie Collie Dad Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Border Collie Gift For Any Dog Lover Lover, Collie Dad Fan Who Loves Collie Mom. Makes A Perfect Gift For Any Fan Of Border Collie And Who Loves Collie Owner. Makes A Great Border Collie Gift For Any Fan Of Dog Lover. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Collie Dad And Collie Mom. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.