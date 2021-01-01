From plexidor performance pet doors
PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Dog Door Wall Installation, Large, Silver
No need to hold the door for your pooch—let her see herself out with the PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Dog Door Wall Installation, Large. This wall-mounted dog door can be installed in many different types of walls and features a rust-proof aluminum tunnel connecting the inner and outer frames. It’s perfectly sized for pooches weighing 40 to 100 pounds and the super-durable aluminum frame is designed to coordinate nicely with the inside of your home. The hardy K9 Composite thermopane panels are saloon-style with an energy-efficient weather seal —helping the heat and cool air stay inside where it belongs. And for extra security, the door includes a lock, key and steel security plate to give you peace of mind when you’re away from home!