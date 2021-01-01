Dog Collection Twinkling Lights Christmas Ball Indoor Decorative Ornament

Decorate your home with this wonderfully detailed Dog Collection Ornament that’s sure to bring the holiday spirit to your home! Our Ornaments were designed to be shatter proof, while providing a glossy sheen that’s on par with other glass ornaments. Built with six blinking colored lights, our doggy ornaments make for excellent night time décor. And lastly, the top tip of the ornament ball is built with a cute bow that’s not only perfect for hanging off Christmas trees but also around the house or even outdoors! Whether it’s for Christmas, or any other winter holiday, show your love for the winter season with these cute and wonderfully handcrafted ornaments today!