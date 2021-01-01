From petmaker
Petmaker Dog Bed, Jumbo Cushion Pillow Pet Bed - ChocolatePet Dog Bed, X-Large, Chocolate
The PETMAKER Plush Lavish Cushion is the lap of luxury for your pet with it plush satiny soft faux fur. The tufted fiber-filled pillow is so comfortable your pet will love snuggling up on it. This plush pillow style bed is ideal for kennels and crates or anywhere leisure and luxury is needed. The Plush Lavish Cushion is completely washable for easy cleaning. Treat your favorite pet to the ultimate comfort and relaxation they deserve with the Plush Lavish Cozy Cushion by PETMAKER. Product Features: Plush Satiny Soft Faux Fur Sleep SurfacePillow-tuck Quilting for Improved DurabilityNon-Slip Fabric BasePolyfiber PaddingCompletely WashableDimensions: 26" x 42" x 2.5" *Picture shown is a jumbo sized bed.