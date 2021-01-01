From black cat witch happy humans make
Does Black Cat Witch A Hecking Frighten - Happy Humans Make Tote Bag
Advertisement
Halloween, Does, Black, Cat, Witch, A, Hecking, Frighten, Funny, Present, Happy, Cool, Cute, Beautiful, Graphic, Design, Vintage, Retro, Specific, Special, Event, Simple , Easy To Wear , Suitable For Many Ages , Can Be Worn To Go Out , Practice Sports Great gift for Man, Women for any occasions such as Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Halloween, St.Patrick's Day; Simple Design, Is A Suitable Choice As A Gift For Relatives And Friends On Birthdays Or Holidays. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.