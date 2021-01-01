From corrigan studio
Doerrman 34.05" Velvet Recessed Arm Loveseat
Environmentally friendly design, oversize sitting depth, backrest armguard integrated embrace, nest here to have a full sense of security. The seat bag is thickened and full to enjoy the feeling of being hugged. The seat bag is filled with a high-density sponge to bring the feeling of sitting in a full package, which is soft and deep. Backrest design: according to ergonomic design, the backrest is tilted back in combination with the waist pillow to create a sense of comfort. High-quality velvet cloth is breathable and sweat-resistant. Foot frame: the iron foot of a tall design is convenient to clean the bottom of the sofa, the material is solid and thick and good supporting force. Fabric: Navy Velvet