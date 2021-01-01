From axolight
DoDot LED Wall / Ceiling Light by Axolight - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (UFDOD930BL48LED)
Advertisement
The DoDot LED Wall / Ceiling Light from Axolight elevates a spaces modern minimalism while adding playfulness to its surroundings. A charming stacked half-sphere design allows the piece to be mounted to either a wall or ceiling and adjust its head by up to 46 degrees. Its integrated LED can be customized to create the ideal ambiance for the space, while its durable aluminum construction is ideal for both indoor or outdoor use. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Color: Blue. Finish: Matte