Docanto Sheet Set

The newest generation of microfiber fabrics transfers body heat more effectively than traditional cotton allowing the body to cool itself, yielding to a better, deeper, and more restorative sleep. Unlike other common brushed technology, original twill weave brushed technology are tightly woven using 1800 thread count microfiber fabric that is double brushed on both sides to be softer than Egyptian and cotton. Exquisitely designed with a perfect combination of durability and softness. To provide more resilience with a smooth soft feeling and lustrous appearance. Give you a good sleep every night to make you more energetic. These bed sheets are perfect for homeowners with sophisticated tastes in decoration home. The fabulous color revives this Bed sheets with an elegant and superior appearance to complement your room a chic feeling -Will make your bedroom look like it belongs in a magazine. Best for any room in your house - bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, vacation home. Great gift idea for men and women, moms and dads, valentine's - Mother's - father's day and Christmas. Deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16" deep with elastic around the fitted sheet. These sheets grip and fit better than any other sheet set! Abakan microfiber Bed sheet set is designed to fit nearly all mattresses with a depth that does not exceed 16". It will never slide no matter how you twist and turn in your bed. Making a short cold-water wash and a quick tumble dry on low heat all you need to keep these sheets set fresh and clean. The sheets are closely woven, keeping your comfort in mind, and gets softer with each wash. Bed sheets microfiber does not tend to bunch with time like cotton which has little elasticity to keep its shape for long. The wrinkle resistance technology will give your sheets that fresh, new look every time you put them on your bed. No ironing required! Customer satisfaction is our priority, if you have any questions need our help, please send a simple email, we cannot guarantee that you will give us a 5-star review, but you will definitely give us 5-star feedback. Color: Purple, Size: California King